Southsea Spirit, located in Albert Road, is a popular bar in the centre of the city that serves up delicious cocktails, gin and craft beers - and it has gone from strength to strength. Its latest success is reaching the regional finals of the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024 which aims to shine a light on some of the best independent businesses across the country.

In order to secure their spot in the finals, the bar received numerous nominations from its loyal customers and now is the time to vote for the venue once again if you think it is worthy of taking the title of ‘best bar’ in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Southsea Spirit is the only bar in the city that has made it to the finals and if the venue wins the regional finals, it will automatically be enrolled in the national awards. The bar prides itself on its quality drinks and the excellent customer service it provides. The bar is up against four other venues across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight including 1086 Wine Bar in Botley and Cassidy’s Bar in Alton. With the finals set to run until 1 pm on Thursday, April 18 2024, customers can vote for the venue. Click here for more information.