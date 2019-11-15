A NEW type of event will come steaming into the city from the end of the month as a Hampshire mum expands her business into the city.

Chloe Cotton set up Trainmaster 18 months ago after her train-obsessed son, Jasper, who is now five, struggled to find exciting things to do in the area that were train-related.

She started the business in Andover and is now bringing it to venues in Portsmouth, Emsworth and Waterlooville.

She wanted to give Jasper and kids like him a place to come and enjoy all things trains in a fun environment.

She said: ‘My son was train-obsessed and I couldn’t find anything train themed to do.’

The events welcome along around 30 kids per session to enjoy train-themed fun, with a giant train track around the room and a electric-powered kid-sized train for them to ride on.

There is also themed fancy dress as well as arts and crafts and a slide for those who aren’t as train-obsessed.

They also welcome along autistic children to join in with the regular sessions rather than running separate events, to help them feel included.

The mum-of-three recently won the Parents Choice Award at the My VIP Card Awards on October 4.

She says that one of the perks of running the business is that she is able to bring her kids to work with her and they can enjoy it as much as she does.

She said: ‘It’s a nice environment to bring your kids to work.’

Along with the help of her partner Sam Seymour, who also helps run events, she holds private train-themed parties as well as nursery visits.

Other mums have also set up their own Trainmaster groups in areas across the UK with the help of Chloe, including in Kent, Yorkshire, Sussex, Berkshire and Wiltshire.

The first of the many events throughout the region will be in Waterlooville at Napier Hall on November 30, the next in Emsworth at Southbourne Village Hall on December 1 and the third in Portsmouth at Drayton United Church on December 8.