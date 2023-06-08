Shevani Wilson

Motor Marketing, a leading automotive marketing agency, has just hit its ninth anniversary.

Under the leadership of director Shevani Wilson, the North Harbour based agency continues to thrive and expand.

Shevani took over the business four years ago after the sad death of her husband, Ewan, and vowed to ensure his legacy lived on through Motor Marketing's continued success.

Founded in 2014 from Shevani and Ewan’s kitchen table, Motor Marketing has set new industry standards by providing comprehensive marketing services tailored to the automotive sector.

Drawing upon her 23 years of industry experience in the UK and South Africa, Shevani has driven the agency forward, building upon the foundations set by her late husband and instilling her own vision for success.

The company provides outsourced inbound and outbound marketing for car dealerships across the UK and boasts an impressive client roster with industry giants such as Porsche and BMW on their books.

Shevani said: ‘I am incredibly proud of what Motor Marketing has achieved over the past nine years.

‘My late husband's passion for this industry continues to inspire us, and it has been my mission to honour his legacy by steering the company towards greater heights.

‘Through our unwavering dedication, exceptional teamwork, and innovative strategies, we have forged enduring relationships with prestigious clients and become a trusted partner in the automotive marketing landscape.’

The firm now has a team of 16 and Shevani hopes to grow this over the coming years.

Kiran Gray, who recently joined the company as a sales development manager, said: ‘Part of the reason I was drawn to the role was because although it’s been nine years, it still seems like it’s growing.

‘I want to be part of a company that is moving forward and something that becomes something really impressive and big, which I can definitely see with Motor Marketing.

‘It’s a one stop shop, and we can do everything. It’s clear that it’s not just about ticking over here – everyone is ambitious, and we want to be the number one. For us it’s about being the best and going further.’