Hannah West receives her award

The former University of Portsmouth student and employee is a Careers Adviser with Hampshire Futures – Hampshire County Council’s service which supports young people as they prepare for the world of work.

The national award ceremony, held in Derby, was hosted by the Career Development Institute and recognises the dedication, innovation and passion for work of professionals working in the career development sector.

The Public Sector Careers Adviser of the Year Award was given to Hannah in recognition of her work within Children’s Services, helping young people and adults progress in learning, work, and to realise their full potential.

The award celebrates the work of careers advisers which can help break down barriers, drive social mobility, and transform lives.

Councillor Edward Heron, HCC’s Executive Lead Member for Children’s Services, said: ‘We are so proud of Hannah for all her achievements and the wonderful support she gives to young people across Hampshire.

‘It is fantastic to see her work recognised with this well-deserved award. As a county council we are committed to investing in young people’s development as the key to Hampshire’s future social and economic prosperity.”

Hannah, from Fareham, has worked as a Careers and Employability Adviser for Hampshire Futures – part of the Children’s Services Directorate - since 2019, in mainstream settings as well as settings where young people have complex barriers to engagement in careers activities.

David Morgan, Chief Executive of CDI, said: ‘Winning the Public Sector Careers Adviser/Coach of the Year award is a huge achievement and I would like to congratulate Hannah on her excellent nomination.

‘To be judged as the winner by experts from across the profession is a testament to the fantastic work Hannah has done in supporting young people who are facing significant challenges.

‘Career development has the power to change lives and Hannah’s work is a perfect example of that, demonstrating her innovation, creativity and commitment.’

Hannah said: ‘It was really lovely to be recognised by my peers and I’m very lucky to have such freedom and flexibility in the work I do with such very different groups of young people.

‘I was so honoured to be shortlisted - and very shocked to win. I came back to work to lots of congratulatory emails from all my team at Hampshire Futures which was lovely as this type of work really is a team effort.’

Hampshire Futures is part of the County Council’s Children’s Services Directorate and sits within the Participation and Lifelong Learning Service.

The Hampshire Futures team works to support young people to identify, secure and maintain their long-term career goals.

