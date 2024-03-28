Natwest announces closure of Havant branch following decrease in counter transactions
Havant Natwest has announced that it will be closing its doors on September 12, 2024. Once the site closes, the nearest branches will be in Commercial Road, Fareham and Chichester.
On the Natwest website it says: "Closing a branch is always difficult and not a decision that we ever take lightly. A branch closure decision involves us looking at several different criteria, including the likely impact on customers. How often customers use the branch – and the transactions they’re making."
Natwest also takes into account the banking preferences of its customers, where the nearest branches are and online banking. Comparing January 2019 and January 2023, counter transactions for personal customers have decreased by 56 per cent which is one of the reasons behind the closure.
