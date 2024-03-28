Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Havant, Cosham, Gosport and Petersfield will be be closing later this year after being identified as branches were fewer customers will visit. The Havant branch will close on September 12 2024, Cosham on July 18, Gosport on October 3 and Petersfield on September 11. Once the site closes, the nearest branches will be in Commercial Road in Portsmouth, Fareham and Chichester.

On the Natwest website it says: "Closing a branch is always difficult and not a decision that we ever take lightly. A branch closure decision involves us looking at several different criteria, including the likely impact on customers. How often customers use the branch – and the transactions they’re making."

