New B&M store to take over former Argos site in Titchfield this year - here is when it will open
The discount retailer has taken possession of previous Argos and Sealy stores in Titchfield, Southampton Road, combining them for a total of 34,840sqft.
The store will undergo an internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors.
Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries including a range of food, drink, and pet food.
There will also be a selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more.
A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.
“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door.”