News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

New B&M store to take over former Argos site in Titchfield this year - here is when it will open

A brand new B&M store will be taking over the former Argos and Sealy sites in Titchfield – here is when it will open.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Oct 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The discount retailer has taken possession of previous Argos and Sealy stores in Titchfield, Southampton Road, combining them for a total of 34,840sqft.

The store will undergo an internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries including a range of food, drink, and pet food.

Exterior of a UK B&M Home Store and Garden Centre.Exterior of a UK B&M Home Store and Garden Centre.
Exterior of a UK B&M Home Store and Garden Centre.
Most Popular

There will also be a selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door.”

The store will officially open on December 2 at 8am.

Related topics:ArgosB&MSealy