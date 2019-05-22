New-build homes need thermal imaging, says Emsworth tech firm 

Have your say

HOUSING developers and homeowners could quickly identify issues with new-build properties using thermal imaging technology, according to a leading tech business.

iRed, in Emsworth, says that the technology is ideal for finding heat loss in buildings.

Specialist infrared cameras can detect issues including air leakage, missing insulation and problems caused by construction oversight.

Marcus Dawe, operations director, said: ‘The developers and the residents both want the same thing.

‘And for a small expense, compared with the overall cost of a house or flat, a thermal imaging survey can uncover any hidden problems.

‘The cost of these surveys has plummeted in recent years, and can help prevent a lot of wasted time and money.

‘We believe that with the low cost to developers and homeowners, thermal imaging technology should be embraced across industry.’