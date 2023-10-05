(l-to-r): Emma Caulton, Tracy Nash, Samantha Elliott-Smith (Board Member), Natasha Dochniak and Louise Harrington, all Hampshire Fare, at Stewarts Abbey Garden Centre. Picture by The Electric Eye Photography.

Ms Dochniak has taken over the running of Hampshire Fare from the start of this month, with the official handover taking place the organisation’s network event at Stewarts Abbey Garden Centre, Titchfield.

This event provided an opportunity to introduce the new boss to members of the county’s food, drink and craft community, and for Tracy Nash, who headed up Hampshire Fare over the past decade, to say goodbye.

Ms Nash said: “It has been amazing to work with such a colourful array of businesses over the past 10 years and within a business culture that wants to help each other. I wish Natasha and the team all the very best for the next decade of celebrating local as one of the country’s leading food and drink groups!”

Before taking on this role Ms Dochniak has had a career in marketing, partnership and sponsorship management, events and business development and financial services.

She said: “I am very excited to have joined Hampshire Fare. This role brings together all my skills and work experiences. I am all about building long-term relationships, communication and collaborations. I consider it important to work for an organisation where your values align and I can see that Hampshire Fare is all about making a difference. I believe, looking forwards, I can make a positive impact and difference to Hampshire Fare, making it even more effective for its members in the food, drink, craft and farming communities.”