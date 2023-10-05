New commercial manager for Hampshire Fare Natasha Dochniak takes up her post
Ms Dochniak has taken over the running of Hampshire Fare from the start of this month, with the official handover taking place the organisation’s network event at Stewarts Abbey Garden Centre, Titchfield.
This event provided an opportunity to introduce the new boss to members of the county’s food, drink and craft community, and for Tracy Nash, who headed up Hampshire Fare over the past decade, to say goodbye.
Ms Nash said: “It has been amazing to work with such a colourful array of businesses over the past 10 years and within a business culture that wants to help each other. I wish Natasha and the team all the very best for the next decade of celebrating local as one of the country’s leading food and drink groups!”
Before taking on this role Ms Dochniak has had a career in marketing, partnership and sponsorship management, events and business development and financial services.
She said: “I am very excited to have joined Hampshire Fare. This role brings together all my skills and work experiences. I am all about building long-term relationships, communication and collaborations. I consider it important to work for an organisation where your values align and I can see that Hampshire Fare is all about making a difference. I believe, looking forwards, I can make a positive impact and difference to Hampshire Fare, making it even more effective for its members in the food, drink, craft and farming communities.”
Chairman of Hampshire Fare Will Dobson added: “The board would like to thank Tracy Nash for her unstinting efforts over the last decade, working with enthusiasm and energy to promote local to consumers, businesses and the next generation. She leaves a lasting legacy – a highly respected food and drink group. She has also left big boots to fill, however I think we have succeeded in filling them with the appointment of Natasha Dochniak who brings such a wealth of experience to the role. Natasha is brimming with great ideas and we are excited to see what is in store for Hampshire Fare and its members.”