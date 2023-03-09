The Hampshire Digital Awards 2023 has launched for the first time with the aim of highlighting firms across the county. They were created to highlight the best examples of digital marketing expertise, talent and achievements from businesses and professionals.

Founder and director of digital marketing agency Koozai, Sophie Roberts, said: ‘After months of hard work, we’re delighted to confirm that the Hampshire Digital Awards are now open for entries from ambitious businesses in the region. Not only are the awards presently still free to enter for this year, but they’re also an excellent opportunity for businesses and professionals to gain the recognition and publicity they deserve for exceptional work in any area of digital marketing, including SEO, PPC, Content, PR and website design.’

Sophie Roberts, founder of the digital network Hampshire Digital and Managing Director of the leading digital marketing agency Koozai.

Award categories include best website, best digital marketing campaign, best in-house digital marketing team, best digital marketing specialist(s) and best digital marketing rising star. Entries are open and the deadline for applications is June 9.

The shortlist of finalists will be released in September. An independent panel of experts will judge the finalists.

Ms Roberts added: ‘We have seen some fantastic examples of brilliant digital marketing from local businesses already this year, and we’re excited to see the best of the county’s marketing talent come forward. For anyone interested in entering, the judges will be looking for clear objectives, creative and effective implementation, and tangible and demonstrable results from applications in each category.