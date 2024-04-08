Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first of 62 environmentally friendly vehicles set off from the Hoeford bus depot in Gosport Road, Fareham, this morning. A total of £28.6m, including £12.7m of government funding from the Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) scheme, allowed for the vehicles to be manufactured and deployed.

Simon Goff, managing director of First Bus South, said he’s excited to see the vehicles on the roads after a lot of hard work and planning. The 40-year-old added: “These vehicles offer significant environmental benefits as they emit zero tailpipe emissions, which means better air quality for local people.

The first of the 62 new electric buses are out on the roads in the Portsmouth area. Picture: Mike Cooter

“What’s fantastic is that they’ll also improve the journey experience for our customers, providing a smoother, more comfortable ride. We hope that our passengers are as pleased with them as we are.”

The buses were first unveiled to the public in Guildhall Square on March 12, with crowds of people gathering to see them. They will be used on several routes including the number one from Gunwharf Quays to Southsea via Fratton, number three between Fareham and Southsea, number 9/9A between Fareham and Gosport, the X4 between The Hard Interchange and Southampton via Fareham, the X5 between Gosport and Southampton and The Eclipse rapid transit route in Gosport.

The First Bus Solent team with Spinnaker Tower lit up green to celebrate the buses' arrival.

All 62 electric buses will be on the public transport network by this summer. First Bus South invested £15.9m into the project, co-ordinated by Portsmouth City Council and Hampshire County Council. When all the vehicles are operational, 42 per cent of the First Bus Solent fleet will be electric.

Vehicles will be charged at the Hoeford depot, which 66 electric charge heads and can fully charge vehicles in two and a half hours. Passengers have been promised a smoother ride and more comfortable ride. The single deckers, which cost £350,000 each, were constructed in Northern Ireland by manufacturer Wrightbus and contain amenities such as USB charging points and on screen and audio announcements.

