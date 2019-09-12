Have your say

A NEW food festival is coming to Southsea this weekend, bringing together global flavours.

Pop Up on the Pier Food Festival will take place on South Parade Pier on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September, offering 15 different street food stalls from across the world.

The Summer Fayre held at Castle Road in Southsea - Liam Coleman with his homemade Spice Island Chilli stall. Picture: Vernon Nash (180410-002)

On offer will be cuisine from Tibet, Afghanistan, Brazil and America alongside traditional favourites such as a hog roast and vegan loaded roast potatoes from V Dorset Catering.

There will also be a selection of bars including The Village Pop Up Bar serving lager and pale ale, as well as a gin bar and a prosecco bar.

Visitors can buy culinary items to take home at the local producers market section of the festival, where vendors such as Spice Island Chilli will sell their hot sauces, which are all themed on Portsmouth's nautical history.

Visitors will be able to enjoy their food while watching live music from Portsmouth artists Ekowe, Joe Johnson, and Uncle Norm.

The festival will run from 11 am until 7 pm on both days.

It is run by events company The Village Pop Up, who run pop-up events throughout Portsmouth, Waterlooville and Southampton.

They previously ran several events in the city over the last five years, including outdoor cinema screenings and pop-up markets on Castle Road.

They also worked alongside pie restaurant Pie & Vinyl to host a special Record Store Day event, which featured performances in the early days of now successful bands such as IDLES, Cabbage, and Band of Skulls.

They traded at this year’s Victorious festival.