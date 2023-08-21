New German Doner Kebab due to open in Fareham next month - here is everything you need to know
The kebab chain has confirmed that it will be opening a new restaurant at Units 29-30, 85 West St, Fareham in September.
The site will create 20 new jobs in the region, bringing further employment to the local area and there are already stores in Havant and Portsmouth.
The brand now has over 130 restaurants in the UK alone and the company is continuing to expand to a number of locations across the country.
German Doner Kebab prepares food in front of customers and the meats are imported from Germany alongside locally sourced vegetables all served in a toasted waffle bread with unique signature sauces.
Simon Wallis, GDK CEO, said: “I am thrilled to officially announce plans to bring the unique GDK taste sensation to Fareham. GDK is revolutionising the kebab across the UK and I am confident we will continue this trend in the local area.
“GDK offers a premium dining experience with game-changing kebabs that are made fresh daily by our hard-working team powered by our fantastic franchise partners. We pride ourselves in ensuring that kebabs are done right and served in a modern and relaxed environment, making it a unique restaurant experience for all new members of the ever-growing GDK community”.
Once the store is open, customers will be able to dine in as well as picking up collections and orders.