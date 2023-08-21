The site will create 20 new jobs in the region, bringing further employment to the local area and there are already stores in Havant and Portsmouth.

A new German Doner Kebab store will be opening up in Fareham next month.

German Doner Kebab prepares food in front of customers and the meats are imported from Germany alongside locally sourced vegetables all served in a toasted waffle bread with unique signature sauces.

Simon Wallis, GDK CEO, said: “I am thrilled to officially announce plans to bring the unique GDK taste sensation to Fareham. GDK is revolutionising the kebab across the UK and I am confident we will continue this trend in the local area.

“GDK offers a premium dining experience with game-changing kebabs that are made fresh daily by our hard-working team powered by our fantastic franchise partners. We pride ourselves in ensuring that kebabs are done right and served in a modern and relaxed environment, making it a unique restaurant experience for all new members of the ever-growing GDK community”.