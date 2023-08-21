News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

New German Doner Kebab due to open in Fareham next month - here is everything you need to know

A new German Doner Kebab store will be opening its doors next month in Fareham.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Aug 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 17:10 BST

The kebab chain has confirmed that it will be opening a new restaurant at Units 29-30, 85 West St, Fareham in September.

The site will create 20 new jobs in the region, bringing further employment to the local area and there are already stores in Havant and Portsmouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The brand now has over 130 restaurants in the UK alone and the company is continuing to expand to a number of locations across the country.

A new German Doner Kebab store will be opening up in Fareham next month.A new German Doner Kebab store will be opening up in Fareham next month.
A new German Doner Kebab store will be opening up in Fareham next month.
Most Popular

German Doner Kebab prepares food in front of customers and the meats are imported from Germany alongside locally sourced vegetables all served in a toasted waffle bread with unique signature sauces.

SEE ALSO: German Doner Kebab opens first restaurant in Portsmouth

Simon Wallis, GDK CEO, said: “I am thrilled to officially announce plans to bring the unique GDK taste sensation to Fareham. GDK is revolutionising the kebab across the UK and I am confident we will continue this trend in the local area.

“GDK offers a premium dining experience with game-changing kebabs that are made fresh daily by our hard-working team powered by our fantastic franchise partners. We pride ourselves in ensuring that kebabs are done right and served in a modern and relaxed environment, making it a unique restaurant experience for all new members of the ever-growing GDK community”.

Once the store is open, customers will be able to dine in as well as picking up collections and orders.

For more information about the opening and to find other stores in the area, click here.

Related topics:FarehamSimon WallisPortsmouthGermanyHavant