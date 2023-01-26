New Gosport cafe opening as owners 'can't wait' to start pouring drinks

Daniel Milsom and his business partner, Tom Eastwood, are in the process of opening up a new coffee shop, known as Rosario’s and Co, in Fareham Road, Gosport. The pair are aiming to have their new cafe up and running next week, with an opening date of February 1.

The new coffee shop will be one of several that are owned by Mr Milsom and Mr Eastwood. An eatery was opened by the pair a few years ago, but now they are both excited at the chance of opening something new.

Rosario's & Co new coffee shop is set to open on Wednesday, February 1. Picture: Sarah Standing (260123-8921)

Mr Milsom said: ‘We are extremely excited to welcome Fareham Reach’s clients, surrounding residents, and passing traffic to our newly refurbished coffee shop. We have worked tirelessly over the passing months to ensure our establishment is just right for our future customers and cannot wait to share this experience with everyone.’

When asked about how important it is to support local and small businesses, he said: ‘It’s unbelievably important as a lot of people’s livelihoods is sort of the local economy. It’s incredibly important, especially for small businesses around other big businesses.

‘Our game is to serve some of the other big businesses, with higher quality coffee and food.

‘We employ, obviously, local people and that’s where we want the money to stay.’

From left, co-owners of Rosario's & Co Tom Eastwood (27) and Daniel Milsom (35). Picture: Sarah Standing (260123-8903)

With the opening of this new shop amid the ongoing cost of living crisis and many stores closing down around it, everyone has their fingers crossed with the hope that this coffee shop will stay standing with plenty of more shops to come in the future.

Mr Milsom said: ‘We also own the Dovecote Eatery on the Cams Estate in Fareham, which has gone from strength to strength and is performing unbelievably well considering the current climate.