Chaniece Alderton, aged 26, is excited to present her vision of style and creativity with her first own h air salon at 157b Havant Road which is open to new and existing clients. Chaniece's journey in the beauty industry commenced at the age of 14 when she took on the role of a Saturday girl, laying the groundwork for her passion in the enchanting world of hair. From sweeping salon floors to assisting stylists, her dedication paved the way for future success.

In a remarkable turn of events, Chaniece graced New York Fashion Week in 2023 as a HAMU showcasing her accumulated talent over her 12-year career. Reflecting on this extraordinary experience, she said: “I’ve done a lot of exciting things in my time as a hair designer, but this really did top it all. Every single one of the designers and models I met were so inspirational and creative, and the experience was phenomenal.” Acknowledging the invaluable support received, Chaniece extends gratitude to her mother for contributing to the salon's name and providing unwavering support throughout the establishment journey. Her mother's encouragement has been a cornerstone, and Chaniece expressed profound thankfulness for her presence in every step of her journey. She also thanked her extended to friends, family, and cherished clients who have played a pivotal role in turning her dreams into reality.