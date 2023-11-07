New Haribo shop at Gunwharf Quays: Have a look inside new store open today - see pictures

Haribo has opened its new shop in Gunwharf Quays this morning.

The new store opened at 10am with a warm welcome from Haribo’s very own Goldbear. The first 50 customers will receive a goody bag as an extra special opening treat.

Haribo store manager, Sarah Tweedale, said: “We are super excited about our opening and have got so much on offer to the Portsmouth area. We will provide a sweet countdown to Christmas and plenty of gift options that can be placed underneath the Christmas tree.

"Our vast range includes the iconic Starmix to vegetarian Giant Strawbs and will be complemented by our new seasonal treats such as Haribo Christmas calendars, festive gifting items or exclusive merchandise including Haribo Christmas pyjamas.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to make sure we can open our store to bring moments of childlike happiness to Portsmouth this Christmas.”

See our gallery inside the new store here:

Pictured is: Assistant manager Kieran Griffiths and store manager Sarah Tweedale.

