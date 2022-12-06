Gosport Borough Council’s regulatory board will determine a planning application for a 13-bedroom hotel on Haslar Road.

The application comprises the building south of the Haslar Marina car park with a combined floorspace of 574sq m.

Haslar Marina, Haslar Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (030220-6665)

The applicant, Boatfolk Ltd, owns and operates 11 marinas across the country including Haslar.

Its covering letter states: ‘The proposed hotel rooms provide land-based accommodation that promotes the flexibility and sustainability of the marina business at the Haslar Marina site.

‘The proposal, along with other improvements at the marina will improve its economic sustainability through the provision of new employment and economic development and an enhancement to the wider offer the marina provides for the town in terms of tourism and leisure.

‘The proposals will have no harmful impact on the amenities of existing nearby residents, by loss of landscape or privacy, overbearing or overshadowing. The traffic generation associated would be low and would have no detrimental impact on the amenities of the occupiers within the marina or nearby residential properties.

‘A successful modern marina needs not only high-quality berthing but a range of high-quality services and facilities including boat repairs, boat sales, a food and beverage offering and chandlery.’

One local resident wrote an opposing comment on the application raising issues related to pedestrian safety, increased noise, loss of privacy, loss of office space and a potential impact on fox and badger populations.

