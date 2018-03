Have your say

THE new Marks & Spencer store has opened this morning in Portsmouth.

The food hall opened at 10am at Ocean Retail Park, in Copnor.

Customers queued outside the shop ready to have a look around and take part in the supermarket’s Easter Eggs-travaganza.

It comes as the Commercial Road branch closed yesterday in time for the new store opening today.

It was officially opened by father-of-two Ben Brown who was announced as a competition winner for his work in the community.