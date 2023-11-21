A new nail bar is set to open in Waterlooville after plans were submitted to convert a vacant travel shop into the new business.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application has been submitted on behalf of La Moon Spa to Havant Borough Council seeking planning permission to change the use of the ground floor shop at 23 The Precinct into a new nail bar. The empty shop, in the stretch known as The Boulevard, is next to the town’s library and has been empty since the previous tenants Travelplanners left Waterlooville.

The plans have already attracted some criticism on social media groups with some people saying the town does not need another nail bar. However others have pointed out that the business will attract additional footfall into the town centre which will benefit other retailers.