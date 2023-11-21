New nail bar in Waterlooville is set to open in the empty travel shop unit
A planning application has been submitted on behalf of La Moon Spa to Havant Borough Council seeking planning permission to change the use of the ground floor shop at 23 The Precinct into a new nail bar. The empty shop, in the stretch known as The Boulevard, is next to the town’s library and has been empty since the previous tenants Travelplanners left Waterlooville.
The plans have already attracted some criticism on social media groups with some people saying the town does not need another nail bar. However others have pointed out that the business will attract additional footfall into the town centre which will benefit other retailers.
For more details on the planning application and to comment on the plans visit Havant Borough Council’s planning portal and search for application APP/23/00837.