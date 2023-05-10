New national role for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Deputy Chief Fire Officer

DCFO Shantha Dickinson

DCFO Shantha Dickinson will be joining His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) on secondment as an Assistant HMI (His Majesty’s Inspector).

She will be providing additional support across fire and rescue service inspections, and the wider work of the inspectorate.

Hampshire & IoW Chief Fire Officer Neil Odin said: ‘I am delighted that Shantha has been asked to take on this role. Her expertise and experience will be invaluable in developing their knowledge of the sector, which in turn will benefit us as a fire service and the people we serve.

‘I am proud that as a fire service we continue to demonstrate that we have the talent and thinking within our organisation that can contribute to improvements on a national level.’

DCFO Dickinson said: ‘Improving public safety and the safety of our firefighters has always been at the heart of my career with the fire service.

‘This is a great opportunity to work with fire and rescue services across the country, to build relationships, share best practice and make further improvements to safety.’

Deputy Chief Fire Officer is a key role for the Service and The Hampshire & IoW Fire Authority have appoint current Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Stew Adamson into the role to cover the period of the secondment.

Councillor Rhydian Vaughan, Chair of Hampshire & IoW Fire Authority, said: ‘Congratulations to Shantha on her appointment, which is recognition of the great work she has been doing.

‘I am sure with her wealth of experience she will be a real asset to HMICFRS.’

DCFO Dickinson began her career serving as an officer in the British Army for almost 10 years - starting in January 2001 - before moving into local government (she was an IT Governance Manager for West Sussex County Council for three years) and the fire sector.

She joined Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service in 2014 as Head of Knowledge Management before taking up the appointment as ACFO in November 2016.

She has been DCFO since June 2021 with responsibility for the Policy, Planning and Assurance functions for the Service.