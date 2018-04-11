New office deal for growing equipment hire company

Have your say

DUE to a growing team, a leading equipment hire firm has signed a deal for new office space.

Nationwide Hire has just signed a deal to buy new offices on Salterns Lane, Fareham.

Delta House was previously occupied by the children’s charity ‘KIDS’ and the building is currently being refurbished.

Managing Director Jonathan Holley said: ‘We have outgrown our current West Street offices in Fareham. We need more space and an exciting new environment for our growing team of 70 staff.

‘Our aim is to create a high-quality environment that enables staff to maintain our very high levels of customer service while enjoying their work and feeling productive.’