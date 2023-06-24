Mark Legg and Joel Kirby have recently taken over ownership of Jetts 24Hr Fitness Gym on Robinson Way in Anchorage Park and the pair are keen to make the gym an integral part of the community, having already implemented free sessions on a weekend open to non-members to improve mental health through sociability and physical exercise.Mark, 35, who comes from a business background in construction and Joel, also 35, who has recently left the Royal Navy, feel that what is already a great gym will soon undoubtedly be considered as the best gym in Portsmouth, offering ‘state of the art training equipment, unrivalled customer service and facilities’.