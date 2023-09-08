The failed eastern sea wall in Stokes Bay, Gosport

The wall has sustained damage, notably from Storm Eunice in February 2022, that led to the collapse of a section of the promenade and continued closure of Stokes

Bay East car park.

The ‘Stokes Bay East Seawall Replacement Project’ planning application has been submitted by Coastal Partners, the team responsible for coastal management on behalf of Gosport Borough Council, with designs for a replacement wall that will allow the prom and car park to re-open.

The decision is anticipated some time next month.

A Coastal Partners statement said: “Whilst the plans are reviewed and a decision is made, Gosport Borough Council is looking to secure the funding that is needed to construct the wall.

“The project currently has a significant funding shortfall due to extreme rising costs and hyperinflation in the construction industry.

“A Marine Management Organisation licence has also been applied for to be able to carry out the work.

“By having approvals in place, the project can move forward promptly once the funding shortfall is closed.

“The reinstatement of the wall will create a safe and pleasant space and open the car-park and area up to walkers, runners, and other leisure users again.

“Whilst the decision on the planning application is being made, inspections of the area will continue to ensure people's safety.”

Coastal Partners is the partnership that leads on coastal management within five local authorities across the eastern Solent region – Gosport, Fareham, Portsmouth, Havant and Chichester councils.