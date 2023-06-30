New research shows the extent of BAE Systems’ contribution to the UK economy

BAE Systems is hiring a record 2,600 apprentices and graduates in the UK this year

The company, which has two sites in Portsmouth, delivers some of the world’s most advanced defence programmes, from Dreadnought submarines to next-generation combat air systems.

This critical work relies on the skill, expertise and dedication of employees, contractors, trade unions and suppliers.

Last year, BAE Systems’ operations supported 132,000 full-time equivalent jobs nationwide, and the company contributed £11 billion to GDP – equivalent to 0.4% of the domestic economy.

Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems Chief Executive, said: ‘As one of the UK’s largest employers, we recognise our responsibility to help deliver economic prosperity as well as national security.

‘Our continued investment in skills, technology and the communities where we live and work supports thousands of jobs and is creating opportunities for people to play an important role in helping to keep our country and our allies safe.’

Lord Johnson, Minister for Investment, added: ‘Our defence sector is driving growth, investment and jobs in every corner of the UK, helping to grow the economy and keeping us at the cutting edge of innovation.

‘BAE Systems’ contribution to this cannot be overstated, and this new research underlines just how vital they are to our world-leading defence industry.’

James Cartlidge, Minister for Defence Procurement, commented: ‘We cannot keep the nation safe without the extensive support of the UK Defence industry.

‘Defence companies support jobs and provide important boosts to local economies across the country. BAE Systems is no exception, driving prosperity and putting skills-building at the heart of their work.’

Data published in the ‘BAE Systems’ contribution to the UK economy’ report shows that since 2020 the company has grown its UK workforce by more than 10%.

In 2022, BAE Systems directly employed almost 40,000 people, supported a further 49,000 jobs across the supply chain and thousands more in local communities.

Strong partnerships across industry, academia and SMEs are a vital part of BAE Systems’ work and the company spent £3.9 billion with around 6,000 suppliers in 2022, bringing investment and employment to every part of the UK from the Scottish Highlands to the Isle of Wight.

In addition, the company has grown its university partnerships and invested £1.4 billion in research and development last year.

Nearly three-quarters of BAE Systems’ employees work in engineering-related roles. To maintain this pipeline of talent, the company spent £180 million on education and skills last year, almost doubling its annual investment since the previous year.

The company was again named one of the UK’s top apprenticeship employers in the Department for Education’s latest rankings and is hiring a record 2,600 apprentices and graduates in the UK in 2023 -a more than 40% increase on last year.

In 2022, the company exported £3.7 billion of goods and services from the UK – equivalent to almost 0.5% of all UK exports.