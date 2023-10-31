New Tesco Express to open at former Mary Rose and Dragon pub in Old Portsmouth - here's when
The supermarket chain, which will be located in St George’s Pub, Old Portsmouth, has taken over the former site of the Mary Rose and Dragon pub.
The popular pub underwent a major refurbishment to mark its 100th anniversary in 1984 before becoming the Dragon Chinese restaurant in 2005 which closed in March 2022.
Planning permission for the conversion of the Mary Rose and Dragon building in St George’s Road was granted in January
The branch in Old Portsmouth will be Tesco’s 15th supermarket in Portsmouth.
The new Tesco Express will be opening on November 15 at 8am, and Stephen Morgan MP will cut the ribbon to officially launch the new shop.