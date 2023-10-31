News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

New Tesco Express to open at former Mary Rose and Dragon pub in Old Portsmouth - here's when

A brand new Tesco Express will be opening its doors this month after taking over the former site of a popular pub.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st Oct 2023, 14:53 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 14:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The supermarket chain, which will be located in St George’s Pub, Old Portsmouth, has taken over the former site of the Mary Rose and Dragon pub.

The popular pub underwent a major refurbishment to mark its 100th anniversary in 1984 before becoming the Dragon Chinese restaurant in 2005 which closed in March 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning permission for the conversion of the Mary Rose and Dragon building in St George’s Road was granted in January

Most Popular
Tesco Express will open up in Old Portsmouth this month.Tesco Express will open up in Old Portsmouth this month.
Tesco Express will open up in Old Portsmouth this month.

The branch in Old Portsmouth will be Tesco’s 15th supermarket in Portsmouth.

The new Tesco Express will be opening on November 15 at 8am, and Stephen Morgan MP will cut the ribbon to officially launch the new shop.

For more information about the opening of the store, click here.

Related topics:Old PortsmouthStephen MorganPlanning permission