Night of Bollywood dancing in Portsmouth curry house Akash - with Pompey's Checkatrade trophy - raises more than £1,000

BOLLYWOOD dancers, the Checkatrade Trophy and classic Indian food helped raised more than £1,000 for the Lord Mayor’s appeal.

The Akash in Albert Road, Southsea, held a Bollywood-themed fundraiser for the Lord Mayor’s charities.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr David Fuller, with Faz Ahmed of The Akash. Picture: Roger Forman

Regulars and new visitors headed to the restaurant – some to enjoy the curry, and others to watch the Lord Mayor, Cllr David Fuller, try his hand at Bollywood dancing.

Faz Ahmed, who manages the family-owned restaurant with his brother Jaf, says it’s humbling to have hosted another successful fundraiser at their restaurant.

He said: ‘I am truly humbled and grateful for this recognition and would like to thank everyone who has supported me with various community events.

‘The whole team here at The Akash love doing what we do for the local community. If it wasn’t for the supporters we have, none of this would be possible.’

The brothers have also been awarded with a City of Portsmouth plaque in recognition of their contribution to charity and community work.

Towards the end of the evening, an auction put a Pompey mascot experience, a signed football shirt, a cupcake baking experience and a Bangladeshi cooking workshop up for grabs.

Cllr David Fuller added: ‘Supporting the community is a real honour. The Lord Mayor’s appeal is focused on helping as many local charities as possible.

‘Events such as this at The Akash make a huge difference.

‘We’ve been well looked after by the team at The Akash and it’s great to see the restaurant full of people giving generously.’