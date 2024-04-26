No.6 Cinema, located in Boathouse 6, HM Naval Base, has announced that it has recently be experiencing issues with its screenings which has prompted a temporary closure. The cinema took to Facebook this morning to announce that it will close for the next two weeks whilst repair take place.

On Facebook, the cinema said: “Loyal regulars will be aware that we have had a few technical issues with some of our screenings recently. We have been working to resolve these, and have been pleased that our most recent showings, including lengthy films like Dune: Part 2 and Apocalypse Now, have worked okay. But we feel it’s unfair on you to be crossing our fingers and hoping, we’d rather get things sorted properly.