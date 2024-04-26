No. 6 Cinema in Portsmouth to close for two weeks following technical problems

A popular independent cinema in the heart of Portsmouth will be taking an ‘intermission’ in order to resolve technical problems.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Apr 2024, 11:27 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

No.6 Cinema, located in Boathouse 6, HM Naval Base, has announced that it has recently be experiencing issues with its screenings which has prompted a temporary closure. The cinema took to Facebook this morning to announce that it will close for the next two weeks whilst repair take place.

Boathouse 6 which is home to No6 Cinema in the Historic DockyardBoathouse 6 which is home to No6 Cinema in the Historic Dockyard
Boathouse 6 which is home to No6 Cinema in the Historic Dockyard

On Facebook, the cinema said: “Loyal regulars will be aware that we have had a few technical issues with some of our screenings recently. We have been working to resolve these, and have been pleased that our most recent showings, including lengthy films like Dune: Part 2 and Apocalypse Now, have worked okay. But we feel it’s unfair on you to be crossing our fingers and hoping, we’d rather get things sorted properly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The plan is to close for the next two weeks and hopefully return on Thursday 9th May.

Providing that the technical problems are resolved, the cinema will be welcoming customers back on May 9 for a matinee showing of The Lavender Hill Mob. To stay up to date with the cinema’s re-opening, click here.

Related topics:PortsmouthRepairFacebookHampshireCinemas

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.