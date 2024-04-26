No. 6 Cinema in Portsmouth to close for two weeks following technical problems
No.6 Cinema, located in Boathouse 6, HM Naval Base, has announced that it has recently be experiencing issues with its screenings which has prompted a temporary closure. The cinema took to Facebook this morning to announce that it will close for the next two weeks whilst repair take place.
On Facebook, the cinema said: “Loyal regulars will be aware that we have had a few technical issues with some of our screenings recently. We have been working to resolve these, and have been pleased that our most recent showings, including lengthy films like Dune: Part 2 and Apocalypse Now, have worked okay. But we feel it’s unfair on you to be crossing our fingers and hoping, we’d rather get things sorted properly.
“The plan is to close for the next two weeks and hopefully return on Thursday 9th May.”
