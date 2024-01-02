News you can trust since 1877
NS&I Premium Bond winners 2024: January premium bond winners and how to enter for next month

Two lucky people have scooped top prizes of £1million each as the winners of The NS&l Premium Bonds for January 2024 have been announced.
By Kelly Brown
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:31 GMT
The first was claimed by a winner with the bond number 546JZ698132 while the second winner to claim £1 million has the bond number 352SX574068. Every month only two winners take home £1 million but plenty of other prizes are available, with 71 people winning the second prize of £100,000 and 141 claiming £50,000.

You can check the January big winners via the NS&I website here. Full list of prizes: £1million - 2 winners; £100,000 - 71 winners; £50,000 - 141 winners; £25,000 - 284 winners: £10,000 - 590 winners; £5,000 - 1,177 winners; £1,000 - 12,573 winners; £500 - 37,719 winners; £100 - 1,280,509 winners; £50 - 1,280,509 winners; £25 - 2,376,161 winners;

Premium Bonds are a form of investment issued by NS&I to generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds via NS&I you will be automatically placed into a monthly draw for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m. To take part in the draw, you need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. If you put down the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.