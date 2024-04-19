O'Neill's Southsea reopens after damage and theft as Portsmouth FC revellers celebrated Championship win

A Southsea bar which was forced to shut after it was severely damaged during Pompey’s title celebrations has welcomed customers back, ahead of another major match this weekend.
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:24 BST
O’Neill’s Irish bar in Albert Road, Southsea endured theft, criminal damage, and a staff member was racially abused as revellers took to the venue following Portsmouth FC’s 3-2 win against Barnsley on Tuesday, April 16.

The News understands that several lighting fixtures were damaged, as well as an air conditioning unit. Pompey players were seen at the venue alongside supporters.

Police continue to investigate the incident - alongside similar damage at Drift Bar in Plamerston Road - caused by a “minority” of the crowds who took to the streets of Portsmouth following the win.

Writing on scial media, a spokesperson for O’Neill’s Southsea said: “Hello everyone. We are now open, thank you for your patience.”

Mitchells & Butlers PLC, which operates O’Neills bars across the UK, issued a statement following the disorder. A spokeswoman said: “O’Neill’s is a fantastic place to watch and celebrate sport in a great atmosphere.

“We are very disappointed that on this occasion the conduct of a small number of people fell short of what we would have expected." Portsmouth FC will play against Wigan Athletic this Saturday (April 20) in the final game of the season.

