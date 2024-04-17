McDonald's at Whiteley: Opening date finally revealed for new fast-food restaurant

A date has finally been revealed for when a new McDonald’s restaurant will open its doors at Whiteley.
By Kelly Brown
Published 17th Apr 2024, 22:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

McDonald’s will soon be opening in WhiteleyMcDonald’s will soon be opening in Whiteley
McDonald’s will soon be opening in Whiteley

The golden arches will open on May 1, in the former Chimichanga and Hancock's unit overlooking the carpark. Announcing the news on the shopping centre’s social media pages the fast-food chain tells its customers it will ‘See you soon’.

It also follows the opening of a number of new places to eat which have opened in Whiteley over the past year including Greggs in December. However the dinosaur-themed Jurassic Grill at Whiteley closed its doors at the beginning of the year after its parent company was put up for sale - leaving the unit empty.

Related topics:WhiteleyMcDonald'sFareham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.