OpenTable have raked the best 10 restaurants in Hampshire but with some of them further afield, we have also combined it with their list of best romantic spots in Portsmouth to ensure you are covered for the big day.

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

Here are the 12 best restaurants in Hampshire (in no particular order) according to OpenTable:

Portsmouth and Hampshire's best restaurants for Valentine's Day Here are 12 of the best restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire according to OpenTable ahead of Valentines Day

Sakura Sakura in Albert Road, Southsea has a brilliant reputation for authentic Japanese food. It was rated at 4.8 from 360 reviews on OpenTable.

The Hawkley Inn The Hawkley Inn in Liss boasts a locally sourced menu which changes daily. They have a rating of 4.7 from 124 reviews on OpenTable.

Pho Portsmouth Pho Portsmouth in Gunwharf Quays has a rating of 4.5 from 230 OpenTable reviews.