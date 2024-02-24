Demolition of the car park site began in January and is expected to carry on until the end of this month (February). The car park itself closed on January 1.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Once complete, it will be replaced with a new surface car park with larger parking spaces and will include four electric vehicle charging points. It also has the capacity to add a further 12 EV spaces if required.

Fareham Borough Council has said the new car park will be open in time for the first big performances at Fareham Live in 2024 as well as improve access across the town centre. meanwhile progress on building the new venue, which replaces Ferneham Hall, is ongoing with tickets for its shows expected to go on sale at the end of the month.