Osborn Road car park: Stunning pictures of demolition work show destruction of Fareham site

The latest pictures of a Fareham multi-storey car park's ongoing demolition show the site looking almost unrecognisable.
By Joe Buncle
Published 24th Feb 2024, 16:55 GMT
Demolition of the car park site began in January and is expected to carry on until the end of this month (February). The car park itself closed on January 1.

An aerial photo of the demolition of the Osborn Road multi-storey car park.

Once complete, it will be replaced with a new surface car park with larger parking spaces and will include four electric vehicle charging points. It also has the capacity to add a further 12 EV spaces if required.

An aerial photo of the demolition of the Osborn Road multi-storey car park.
Fareham Borough Council has said the new car park will be open in time for the first big performances at Fareham Live in 2024 as well as improve access across the town centre. meanwhile progress on building the new venue, which replaces Ferneham Hall, is ongoing with tickets for its shows expected to go on sale at the end of the month.

