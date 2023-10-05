Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event took place on September 29, 30 and October 1 and this is the second time that Gez has attended.

Gez Bradley, from Indelible Ink in Gosport, attended the New York Tattoo Convention and came home with the first prize for Best Blackwork/Ornamental/Patternwork.

He said: “It was mad. There were so many people at the convention that I look up to in the industry so it was made to go and work alongside them. They did the judging and my guy was getting judged and I was sat at the back of the hall because I didn’t expect to win anything but my friend came over and said ‘take your gloves off, you’ve made it into the top three’.

“I was absolutely over the moon. I have won some bits here and there at other conventions but this was the biggest win to date.