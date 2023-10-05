News you can trust since 1877
Owner of Indelible Ink in Gosport wins prize at New York Tattoo Convention

The owner of a well established tattoo studio in Gopsort has won an award at the New York Tattoo Convention.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:52 BST
Gez Bradley, owner of Indelible Ink in Forton Road, Gosport, travelled to New York to take place in a tattoo convention that attracted over 500 talented artists.

The event took place on September 29, 30 and October 1 and this is the second time that Gez has attended.

This year, not only did he take part in the convention, but he also came home with an award after coming first place in the Best Blackwork/Ornamental/Patternwork category.

Gez Bradley, from Indelible Ink in Gosport, attended the New York Tattoo Convention and came home with the first prize for Best Blackwork/Ornamental/Patternwork.
He said: “It was mad. There were so many people at the convention that I look up to in the industry so it was made to go and work alongside them. They did the judging and my guy was getting judged and I was sat at the back of the hall because I didn’t expect to win anything but my friend came over and said ‘take your gloves off, you’ve made it into the top three’.

“I was absolutely over the moon. I have won some bits here and there at other conventions but this was the biggest win to date.

"I am happy travelling and seeing the world, getting to tattoo and I am lucky enough to have some customers that are happy to travel with me – When I first started, I joked that I wanted to do 100 conventions and I have now done 72 so I am on my way.”

Gez also came second place in the Best Small Tattoo at the Shropshire Tattoo Show and he has been taking home awards over the years.

