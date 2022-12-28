Susan Bonnar, owner of The British Craft House, was chosen among one of 12 small businesses to sell wares at a festive sale at Downing Street.

The Lee-on-the-Solent native invited sellers from the business – an online department store which specialises in handmade gifts and art – to donate items to be showcased at the sale on November 30.

Susan Bonnar, of Lee-on-the-Solent and owner of The British Craft House, was chosen to showcase wares at an exclusive Christmas market at Downing Street.

Ms Bonnar said: ‘It was an honour to be invited along to showcase the amazing businesses that The British Craft House is home to. I was lucky enough to meet the Prime Minister and his wife, as well as Jeremy Hunt.’

More than 200 designers answered the call for artwork. Ms Bonnar raffled the donated products to raise money for Action for Children – which supports vulnerable young people with practical and emotional support.

The aim was to help those less fortunate at Christmas. ‘Although I run the platform, I don’t actually make or sell any products myself, which is why I needed the sellers to send items so they could show off their amazing talents,’ Ms Bonnar said.

‘I was overwhelmed at how many people were willing to donate things for nothing in return and were more than happy with the proceeds going to charity.’

Susan Bonnar, of Lee-on-the-Solent and owner of The British Craft House, outside number 10 Downing Street.

‘With Action for Children, a small donation can make a big difference. With the amount we have raised we can help a lot of families and children which is important all year, but especially at a time like Christmas.’

The raffle raise nearly £3,000 for the non-profit organisation. Ms Bonnar was also invited to the House of Lords as part of the Small Business Saturday – highlighting successful entrepreneurs.

She said the ‘whirlwind week’ full of pinch-me moments was ‘surreal’. Ms Bonnar added: ‘Hopefully the prizes will have made some people very happy this Christmas.

‘Not only are they gifting from a small, independent business but they’re supporting a charity while doing so – a win-win!

