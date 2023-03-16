In a statement, Oxfam said: ‘We constantly evaluate the profitability of all our shops, to ensure they are efficient and making the most money for Oxfam's vital work. Oxfam shops exist to raise as much money as possible to overcome poverty and suffering in some of the poorest countries in the world.

‘The decision to close a shop is never taken lightly, and there are often many factors involved. We would like to express our gratitude to shop staff, volunteers and the people in Lee-on-the-Solent who have supported the shop so generously.

‘We are hoping to trade until Saturday, April 22 with the help of the existing volunteer team.’

Volunteers outside the Oxfam shop in Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Contributed

As previously reported, this came after claims by Lee Oxfam volunteers that moving the store would be a cost efficient way of keeping the store afloat, by reducing rental costs and increasing volume of stock.

Volunteer John Blackwell said: ‘None of us have been given any proper answers as to why we can’t just move the shop, they’ve said we can close and then re-open but what’s the point of that? That's just ridiculous. It’s an opportunity for a bigger shop, a bigger and better shop, it’s a commercial opportunity and Oxfam’s missing it.’

