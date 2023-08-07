PCC and Portsmouth Creates set up £30k match funding pot ‘to support creative growth in the city’

Billie Coe led the Portsmouth Creates project in 2020 where 20 local artists, who weren't eligible for government grants during lockdown, created art works which were put up on poster boards in the city.Picture: Sarah Standing

The funding, provided by the council, will give artists and creatives the needed match funds for applying for project grants from Arts Council England.

To secure successful grants, applicants have to demonstrate they have in place additional funds against the requested application amount.

The new funding pot will enable Portsmouth Creates to support applicants through allocating a maximum amount of £3,000 in order to meet the criteria and aid successful project grant applications up to the value of £30,000 to Arts Council England.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of PCC with responsibility for culture, said: "Our cultural and creative sector is hugely important.

"Culture, arts and heritage reflect our sense of identity as a city, and the sector also helps grow our economy and provides jobs, particularly for young people.

"This funding will help artists and creatives get the help they need to get projects and careers off the ground.

"Because of the way the funding for these grants works, the money we pledge locally could end up being boosted massively by Arts Council England, resulting in grants that mean substantial investment in local artists and creators."

Portsmouth Creates was founded by Victorious Festival, Portsmouth City Council and the University of Portsmouth with support from Arts Council England.

They actively support the growth and progression of culture and creativity in Portsmouth across organisations and communities.

Gemma Nichols, Portsmouth Creates CEO, explained: “This match funding pot is part of a collective effort to support creative growth in the city.

"Although, as we know, the impact of creativity, culture and heritage goes beyond financial investment, it supports sense of place, civic pride and creates greater opportunities for our communities.

"This is a vital step in the right direction for the city and our cultural and creative sector.

"Portsmouth is rich with heritage, creativity and opportunity; we need funding such as this to help build our collective capacity to help Portsmouth shine.”

Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and the Isle of Wight have been identified by Arts Council England as areas where there is opportunity to increase investment and engagement in the culture and creative industries.