Penny Mordaunt reveals her Coronation story at Southsea Castle Rotary’s 35th birthday celebrations

Penny Mordaunt MP was chief guest and speak at Southsea Castle Rotary's 35th birthday get-together

Southsea Castle Rotary club held its annual charter night at the Village Hotel Portsmouth, with the Portsmouth North MP the special guest and speaker, where she talked in-depth about her now famous sword-carrying role in the King’s Coronation.

The evening was presided over by President Ian Tamplin with over 100 guests treated to a three-course meal together. Rotary-wise there were 13 different clubs represented from Havant to Wareham and in between from Portsmouth (3), Fareham (2), Gosport, Basingstoke, the Isle of Wight, Whiteley, Ringwood and Locks Heath.

A SC Rotary spokesperson said: “Penny Mordaunt is renowned as a first class speaker which, added to a pretty unique story, promised much: she definitely delivered.

"The speech started with some background to her changing roles in parliament as the government changed leaders and members of the cabinet.

"Penny spoke about this very objectively with no political overtones at all, which everyone appreciated.

"She explained about her lesser-known role in the immediate aftermath of the Queen’s death and how things developed over the subsequent months to the coronation.

“This was accompanied with some memorabilia from the coronation, including her invitation and the order of service.

"The story as it unfolded was of how she learned of the extent of her role, to get a dress that fitted the occasion but also was not out of place next to those of Bishops, members of the armed forces and royal family, hence the quite unique outfit, which is being auctioned off to raise funds for her chosen charities.

"Then how fluffy slippers could have been centre stage but for some presence of mind and help from fellow participants.

"I will not give too much away because Penny did say that this was the first time she had told this “behind the scenes” story in public; hopefully others can enjoy the same story as we did.”

The MP was presented with a certificate and lapel pin confirming her acceptance as an honorary member of Southsea Castle Rotary Club, for her non-political work in the

local community, and with Rotary over the years.