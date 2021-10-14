People urged to buy tickets to the first Innovation Awards to be held in Portsmouth

Becky Lodge, founder of StartUp Disruptors, one of the event's guest speakers Picture: Sarah Standing (180419-6248)

The Innovation Awards are set to take place on November 4 at the Village Hotel in Cosham.

Ten awards will be handed out across a range of categories, all designed to celebrate innovation, innovative ideas and innovators in the city.

The event has been organised by The News and its parent company JPIMedia, in association with Portsmouth City Council, headline sponsor BAE Systems and nine other sponsors.

Winners will be revealed on the evening, after hearing speeches from Josh Robinson from LMSUKMedia, the winner of The News’ Business Excellence Awards Young Entrepreneur of the Year title and Becky Lodge, founder of business support group StartUp Disruptors.

Guests will also be treated to showcase of some of the city’s best innovations and innovative businesses, as well as chances to network and enjoy a buffet meal.

Tickets to the event, which starts at 4pm, are just £35 per person.

Linda Pritchard, event organiser, said they had been selling well and she urged people to book up as the venue would be operating only a limited number of tickets.

She said: ‘The response so far has been brilliant, we are really looking forward to holding an in person event and feeling the buzz and excitement in the room.

‘We were all disappointed when the original date for these awards had to be postponed due to lockdown, however the postponement has worked in our favour as we’ve built a bigger and better event.

‘Plus we are all excited to be back in the room together, meeting other like-minded businesses, sharing ideas, networking in person and celebrating the best Portsmouth has to offer.’

Applications will be judged by a panel of experts on Thursday, including Editor of The News Mark Waldron.

He said: ‘I am excited to see all the innovative ideas this wonderful city can produce.'