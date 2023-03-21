Physiotherapy and mental health services provider Ascenti celebrates its fifth anniversary

During this time Ascenti, which has a base at Cams Hall Estate in Fareham, has grown to be a well-established and highly-regarded healthcare company, maintaining partnerships with 14 NHS integrated care boards (ICBs) and delivering services on behalf of all major UK private medical insurance (PMI) providers as well as leading occupational health outsourcers.

From treating NHS, self-pay and insurance-covered patients to working with Team GB paraclimbers, Ascenti’s directly-employed team of 300 expert clinicians aim to deliver high-quality care and cutting edge treatments across the country.

Ascenti has won 10 awards in that time, including the LaingBuisson award for Excellence in Training in 2019, and both Primary Care Provider of the Year and IT Innovator of the Year at the HealthInvestor Awards 2023.

CEO of Ascenti, Stephanie Dobrikova

They have also raised more than £10,000 for various charity partners including The MS Society, Mind and Macmillan.

CEO of Ascenti, Stephanie Dobrikova, said: ‘When we launched the Ascenti brand five years ago, we wanted to unite our teams under a new identity that truly reflected our values as an organisation and who we are as pioneers in healthcare.

‘I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved in that time. Ascenti has become known as a trailblazer in our industry, leading the way with new technology and delivering an outstanding service for our patients and clients alike.