Pictures of a rundown Arundel Street in Portsmouth city centre - awaiting redevelopment

Arundel Street in Portsmouth has seen better days.

By Tom Morton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 10:06 BST

The once-busy street off Commercial Road has seen a few setbacks over recent years, most notably the closure of Debenhams, which was last open in 2020. It did not reopen after the inter lockdown, and the chain announced in January 2021 that all its shops would be shutting.

NOW SEE: Things to do in Portsmouth with children when it’s raining

Work is awaited on a 28-storey block of student flats, the preparations for which have seen businesses moved out. Last year the developer said that action would be seen soon. In the meantime, graffiti and broken windows are proliferating, asthese pictures by Mike Cooter show.

Graffiti-covered boards across the entrance to the former Debenhams shop in Arundel Street

1. Graffiti covered boards across the entrance to the former Debenhams shop in Arundel Street. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)

Graffiti-covered boards across the entrance to the former Debenhams shop in Arundel Street Photo: Mike Cooter

An alleyway off Arundel Street

2. Scruffy

An alleyway off Arundel Street Photo: Mike Cooter

Fusion Students released plans for purpose-built student homes at 12-28 Arundel Street, Portsmouth

3. Vision for the area

Fusion Students released plans for purpose-built student homes at 12-28 Arundel Street, Portsmouth Photo: Fusion Students

Graffiti on the former Burton shop on Arundel Street

4. Tagged

Graffiti on the former Burton shop on Arundel Street Photo: Mike Cooter

