Pictures of a rundown Arundel Street in Portsmouth city centre - awaiting redevelopment
Arundel Street in Portsmouth has seen better days.
The once-busy street off Commercial Road has seen a few setbacks over recent years, most notably the closure of Debenhams, which was last open in 2020. It did not reopen after the inter lockdown, and the chain announced in January 2021 that all its shops would be shutting.
Work is awaited on a 28-storey block of student flats, the preparations for which have seen businesses moved out. Last year the developer said that action would be seen soon. In the meantime, graffiti and broken windows are proliferating, asthese pictures by Mike Cooter show.