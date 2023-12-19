News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Pictures show old Debenhams in Commercial Road as updated plans for "Portsmouth's first skyscraper" revealed

Pictures show the former site of Portsmouth’s former city centre Debenhams store which is set to be transformed as developers have revealed updated plans for the building’s future.
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Dec 2023, 19:11 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 19:12 GMT

Plans to create student accomodation in Portsmouth’s “first skyscraper” at Commercial Road site have been axed after a consultation revealed “student accommodation wasn’t popular nor needed”.

NOW READ: Old Debenhams store could be transformed into city’s tallest skyscraper

Instead, fresh plans have been drawn up which will see new homes created within the skyscraper for local residents, as well as shops and other much-needed community facilities. It follows a “clear message” which came from local people who were consulted on the Jubilee Place project – which is being organised by developer Phil Salmon Ltd - also expressed a desire for “housing for local people” of “quality design” with “quality amenity space” as well as parking and public transport links.

You can find further details about the project here. Here are eight recent pictures from the site.

Debenhams in Commercial Road is set to become "Portsmouth's first skyscraper." Pictured is the back of the site.

1. Debenhams in Commercial Road

Debenhams in Commercial Road is set to become "Portsmouth's first skyscraper." Pictured is the back of the site. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Debenhams in Commercial Road is set to become "Portsmouth's first skyscraper."

2. Debenhams in Commercial Road

Debenhams in Commercial Road is set to become "Portsmouth's first skyscraper." Photo: -

Photo Sales
Debenhams in Commercial Road is set to become "Portsmouth's first skyscraper." Pictured is the back of the site.

3. Debenhams in Commercial Road

Debenhams in Commercial Road is set to become "Portsmouth's first skyscraper." Pictured is the back of the site. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Debenhams in Commercial Road is set to become "Portsmouth's first skyscraper." Pictured is the back of the site.

4. Debenhams in Commercial Road

Debenhams in Commercial Road is set to become "Portsmouth's first skyscraper." Pictured is the back of the site. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthDebenhams