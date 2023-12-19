Pictures show old Debenhams in Commercial Road as updated plans for "Portsmouth's first skyscraper" revealed
Plans to create student accomodation in Portsmouth’s “first skyscraper” at Commercial Road site have been axed after a consultation revealed “student accommodation wasn’t popular nor needed”.
Instead, fresh plans have been drawn up which will see new homes created within the skyscraper for local residents, as well as shops and other much-needed community facilities. It follows a “clear message” which came from local people who were consulted on the Jubilee Place project – which is being organised by developer Phil Salmon Ltd - also expressed a desire for “housing for local people” of “quality design” with “quality amenity space” as well as parking and public transport links.
You can find further details about the project here. Here are eight recent pictures from the site.