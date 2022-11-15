Planets Cancer Charity receive huge cash bonus from guests at their charity ball
GENEROUS guests give a cancer charity a huge sum of money at a themed ball
Planets Cancer Charity received a £35,000 cash boost which was donated by guests at an 80s-themed ball on November 12, taking its rolling total to more than £1.8 million.
Surgeon, Neil Pearce, neuroendocrine cancer patients Layla Stephen and Jo Green, and consultant radiologist Brian Stedman founded the Emsworth-based charity in 2011.
Although based in the south they are increasingly involved in national and international initiatives.
Most Popular
Planets helps patients with pancreatic, liver, colorectal, abdominal and neuroendocrine cancer by funding patient support groups, treatments and research.
Last month the charity announced it had completed a £1 million fundraising campaign and made the final payment for a pioneering radiotherapy machine known as Mobetron, based at University Hospital Southampton.
Layla Stephen, chief executive of Planets, said: ‘We want to say a massive thank you to everyone for joining us at our eleventh anniversary ball, with this excellent 80s-themed event being our biggest yet.
SEE ALSO: Friends pitch in campaign to raise £50,000 for ex-Portsmouth man needing potentially life-saving cancer treatment in Japan
‘These events are always such a lot of work for our small team and volunteers but seeing everyone have a good time for our cause makes it all worthwhile.
‘The money raised takes our overall fundraising total to over £1.8 million and that has enabled us to achieve so many great things.’
Neuroendocrine cancers are rare types of cancer which are usually found in the pancreas, bowel or lungs but can also develop in other parts of the body.
They arise from cells found throughout the body which form a link between the nervous system and the endocrine system, a collection of glands which produce hormones.
Around 4,000 new cases of neuroendocrine cancer are diagnosed every year in the UK, though it is thought that a larger number of people are affected but remain undiagnosed as the cancers are slow growing, making it increasingly important to raise awareness in order to save lives.
If detected early, patients that have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancers can often be cured with surgery and treatment.
Layla added: ‘We want to say a huge thanks to everyone for their continued support and we look forward to what we have planned over the next 12 months.’