Surgeon, Neil Pearce, neuroendocrine cancer patients Layla Stephen and Jo Green, and consultant radiologist Brian Stedman founded the Emsworth-based charity in 2011.

Although based in the south they are increasingly involved in national and international initiatives.

PLANETS cancer charity 80's themed ball.

Planets helps patients with pancreatic, liver, colorectal, abdominal and neuroendocrine cancer by funding patient support groups, treatments and research.

Layla Stephen, chief executive of Planets, said: ‘We want to say a massive thank you to everyone for joining us at our eleventh anniversary ball, with this excellent 80s-themed event being our biggest yet.

‘These events are always such a lot of work for our small team and volunteers but seeing everyone have a good time for our cause makes it all worthwhile.

‘The money raised takes our overall fundraising total to over £1.8 million and that has enabled us to achieve so many great things.’

Neuroendocrine cancers are rare types of cancer which are usually found in the pancreas, bowel or lungs but can also develop in other parts of the body.

They arise from cells found throughout the body which form a link between the nervous system and the endocrine system, a collection of glands which produce hormones.

If detected early, patients that have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancers can often be cured with surgery and treatment.