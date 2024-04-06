Plans for new cafe and takeaway at former Fat Face shop in Southsea are submitted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application to change the use of 43 Marmion Road from a retail outlet to a cafe has been submitted by Chief Beef Limited to Portsmouth City Council.

The premises have been left empty for nearly a year and despite it being “extensively marketed” it “failed to attract” a new shop, planning documents state.

The shop has an overall width of around 4.6m and a depth of 19.5m, a planning document added the finished premises would be “complementary to the area and respectful of the character of the building”.

It said: “The main High Street includes an extensive range of retail and café/restaurant uses similar to the proposed. Observation confirms that within the shopping frontages, these latter uses are spread with no apparent concentrations which could impact upon the attraction of the High Street.

“The applicants have indicated that the proposal will introduce employment for three full-time and probably one to two part-time during the first year of operation.

“The applicant believes that the proposed use and takeaway provision will introduce additional choices available in the shopping frontage of the town centre and as such will be complementary to the existing shopping attraction of the district centre to local people and the visiting public.”

On behalf of applicants Chief Beef Ltd, consultants said the proposed opening hours would be from 7.30am 11pm Monday to Sunday.

At the time of writing, no details regarding the style of food and drink offering have been released.