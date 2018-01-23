Pompey signs partner deal with Kings Theatre

Have your say

The team behind Portsmouth Football Club has announced its excitement after signing a new type of contract with the Kings Theatre.

The club has announced that it has signed a deal to become one of the Southsea-based theatre’s new corporate partners.

To mark the occasion, player Milan Lalkovic joined the cast of Snow White on stage for a photo opportunity.

Milan joined stars from the Christmas production, including Melinda Messenger, Anita Harris, Simon Grant and Marcus Patrick.

Mark Catlin, Portsmouth Football Club CEO, said: ‘We are delighted to have this partnership with the Kings Theatre.

‘Our two organisations have iconic entertainment venues in the city and I am confident our relationship will be beneficial for both parties.

‘I hope it will become an enduring feature which works well for both of us going forward.’

The Kings Theatre is a landmark on Albert Road, having put on productions and entertainment for the public since 1908.