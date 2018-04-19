Popular pub on the coast to get new owners and a six-figure refurbishment

A MILTON pub is undergoing a major refurbishment ahead of its reopening later this month.

The Thatched House is a popular venue for Milton locals.

The pub is located on Milton Locks. It offers punters the chance to enjoy a cold pint and a meal while overlooking the coast.

Formerly a Fayre & Square owned establishment, the pub is also about to come under new ownership.

In 2015, Greene King took over pub ownership and, for the pub’s team, the refurbishment has been a long time coming.

The new owners are injecting a six-figure investment into the site, which will be completely redecorated both inside and out.

Other new features that customers can look forward to include a new mobile carvery, and an extended seating area so that punters can take full advantage of the views and a completely new food menu, featuring a range of pub classics.

The pub is also taking advantage in the rise in trend of craft beers.

In the last year, the demand for craft beers and ales has risen substatially.

The venue will now serve bottled craft beers and there will be a larger range of cask ales on offer, alongside a larger gin selection.

On the Thatched House’s Facebook page, the team posted a note after their Easter festivities to warn customers that the pub would soon close for the renovation.

Refurbishment officially began on April 8 but the pub will reopen on April 27 with a launch event and a whole new look.

Hayley Burnett, general manager at the Thatched House, said: ‘We’re currently having a major refurbishment and can’t wait to reopen at the end of the month and show all our loyal customers the changes we’ve made.

‘It’s so exciting watching the work going on at the moment and to see the upgrade of our much-loved pub.

‘One of the biggest changes is that we’re having a mobile carvery installed that will run on Wednesdays and Sundays and offer a range of roasts to all our customers.

‘This is a lovely pub in a fantastic part of Portsmouth with amazing views over Lock Lake from our garden and with summer coming this refurbishment couldn’t have come at a better time.’

A Greene King spokesperson said the pub company was extremely pleased to have been able to make this ‘significant investment’ in the community.

The spokesperson said that they hoped the refurbishment would prove popular with local residents and visitors alike.