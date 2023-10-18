Portsmouth business celebrates raising £10,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer

Astute Technical Recruitment celebrates raising £10,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer

Terry Buckel, Founder and CEO of Astute, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to make such a sizeable donation to Young Lives vs Cancer’s incredible work.

“We’ve seen first-hand the crucial support the charity provides to young people and their families impacted by childhood cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Initially, we set ourselves a fundraising target of £5,000, but with more and more of the team getting involved in challenge events, we decided to double our original target.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to hit their increased target, the Astute team took on a number of fundraising events, including the 50km South West Ultra Challenge, Great South Run and climbing Mont Buet in France.

“I’m really proud of the team for raising such an amazing amount for a cause close to our hearts,” added Terry.

Young Lives vs Cancer (formally CLIC Sargent) is the UK’s leading charity for young cancer patients and their families, formed in 2005 through the merger of Sargent Cancer Care for Children and CLIC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Blunt, Senior Fundraising Engagement Manager at Young Lives vs Cancer, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Astute, raising more than £10,000 for our vital work is a fantastic achievement that will have a great impact on the support we can provide.”

Every day 12 people and young people hear the news they have cancer, with more than 300 supported at Southampton Hospital annually.

The Principal Treatment Centre there is the only specialist hospital for young cancer patients in Hampshire and serves a wider area that includes Dorset, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Wight.

Liz explained: “Our team at Southampton Hospital provide emotional, practical and financial support to families impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is complex and vital work, and they provide tailored care throughout someone’s cancer journey.”

Young Lives vs Cancer also runs Jean’s House; a “Home from Home” close to Southampton Hospital where families can stay free of charge so they can be close to their child in hospital.

Young Lives vs Cancer’s recent research shows that, on average, a family needs to find an extra £700 a month when they have a child with cancer.

“Astute’s donation could pay for a family to stay at Jean’s House for a whole year and we couldn’t be more grateful to the team for their fundraising efforts and generosity,” Liz summed up.