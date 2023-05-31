Portsmouth charity wins national award for its work supporting survivors of domestic abuse, sexual violence and stalking

From left - Rosie-Anna Reddey, Lyn Tiller, Shonagh Dillon, Zoe Jackson, Brianne Atkins, Sharna Capel-Watson, celebrating their win during the ceremony at The King’s Fund Awards

Aurora New Dawn was chosen from more than 400 charities across the UK as one of the 10 winners of the 2023 GSK IMPACT Awards, delivered in partnership with health and care charity The King’s Fund.

Now in their 26th year, the awards are a mark of excellence in the charity sector, designed to recognise the outstanding work of small and medium sized charities working to improve people’s health and wellbeing in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aurora and other winners will receive £40,000 in funding as well as expert support and leadership development provided by The King’s Fund.

Every 30 seconds police across England and Wales receive a domestic abuse related call, yet research shows that less than a quarter of domestic

abuse crime is reported to the police.

Studies have revealed that one in four women will experience domestic violence and abuse in their lifetime and last year Hampshire police saw a 19% increase in rates of domestic crime and incidents compared to the previous year.

Founded in 2011, Aurora has developed a range of innovative support services for survivors of domestic violence, including help to find housing,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

supporting people to obtain restraining orders, and accompanying victims to court. Last year the charity supported over 2,300 people.

The Award judges were particularly impressed by Aurora’s ‘DVA Police Car’ service which involves Aurora staff accompanying Hampshire police

on domestic violence and abuse call outs.

The service started in east Hampshire, working alongside officers attending domestic abuse incidents, and has now expanded with advocates from the charity based in Portsmouth, Southampton and Basingstoke.

During Covid-19 lockdowns, when staff were not allowed to accompany the police, Aurora set up its 24-7 Helpline, which now receives a high volume of calls from victims and professionals needing help, support and information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award win comes at a time when many local charities find themselves working in a uniquely challenging environment.

The long-term consequences of Covid and the cost of living crisis are having a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of many local communities, public services are under additional pressure, and charity finances have been hit hard.

Despite this, Aurora has continued to innovate and expand its services. For example, research has found men and women with military experience are over three times more likely to commit violence and abuse towards their partner and almost three times more likely to experience it than civilians.

Despite Portsmouth being a major Royal Navy base, though, Aurora found they were not receiving referrals from the naval community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five years ago they secured funding to raise awareness of domestic violence and abuse and stalking in the British Army, Royal Navy and RAF.

Aurora now employs advocates with a background in the Armed Forces to support any serving member of the British Army nationally and overseas affected by domestic violence, including spouses and families.

The award judges noted the charity’s exemplary partnership-working across local public services, including the police, probation services and GPs, to change how frontline staff work with victims of domestic violence and stalking.

Last year the charity launched a unique new stalking advocacy service in the Thames Valley, the first of its kind to operate across three counties. Aurora trains frontline staff to understand the severe impact of stalking and facilitates better support to victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impact of domestic violence and abuse can be long lasting, with rates of depression and suicide much higher amongst survivors. To support

people with the long-term effects, Aurora offers a ten-week therapeutic group programme, ‘Athena’, to support survivors to recover from the psychological effects of abuse by increasing self-esteem, improving the understanding of the dynamics of abuse and helping to prevent further abuse.

The charity also runs bespoke versions of this for women in prison, sexual violence survivors and for south Asian women, who are the largest ethnic minority community in Hampshire.

Katie Pinnock, Director, UK Charitable Partnerships at GSK, said: ’Aurora New Dawn is a creative charity and should be commended for responding to gaps in services, such as poor take up of domestic violence support in the Armed Forces and a lack of awareness and understanding amongst frontline professionals of how to support victims of stalking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Through their impressive partnership work with the local police in Hampshire, their innovative DVA Police Car service enables victims to feel better supported.

‘Demand for their services remains high, and the charity’s influence and reach continues to grow.’

Dr Shonagh Dillon, CEO of Aurora New Dawn, enthused: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have received a GSK Impact award.

‘We are aware of the amazing work the charitable sector does across many different areas, so to be chosen as one of the ten winners is a real honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The funding provided to us through this award enables us to sustain and expand our services to victims and survivors of domestic abuse, sexual violence, and stalking.

‘In addition to the monetary award, the benefit of working with the other winners and taking part in the leadership programme through The Kings Fund will provide us with a lasting legacy that is invaluable to organisations like ours.