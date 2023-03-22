Portsmouth charity wins national award for work supporting survivors of domestic abuse, sexual violence and stalking

Shonagh Dillon, chief executive of Aurora New Dawn. Picture: Sarah Standing

They were chosen from more than 400 charities across the UK as one of the 10 winners of the 2023 GSK IMPACT Awards which are delivered in partnership with leading health and care charity The King’s Fund.

Now in their 26th year, the awards are a mark of excellence in the charity sector, designed to recognise the outstanding work of small and medium sized charities working to improve people’s health and wellbein.

This year winners will receive £40,000 in unrestricted funding as well as expert support and leadership development provided by The King’s Fund.

Every 30 seconds police across England and Wales receive a domestic abuse related call, yet research shows that less than a quarter of domestic abuse crime is reported to the police.

Studies have revealed that one in four women will experience domestic violence and abuse in their lifetime.

Last year Hampshire Police saw a 19% increase in rates of domestic crime and incidents compared to the previous year.

Founded in 2011, Aurora has developed a range of support services for survivors of domestic violence, including help to find housing, supporting people to obtain restraining orders, and accompanying victims to court. Last year the charity supported over 2,300 people.

Award judges were particularly impressed by Aurora’s ‘DVA Police Car’ service which involves Aurora staff accompanying Hampshire police on domestic violence and abuse (DVA) call outs.

The service started in East Hampshire, working alongside officers attending domestic abuse incidents, and has expanded across the county, with advocates from the charity based in Portsmouth, Southampton and Basingstoke.

During Covid-19 lockdowns, when staff were not allowed to accompany the police, Aurora set up its 24-7 Helpline, which now receives a high volume of calls from victims and professionals needing help, support and information.

Despite Portsmouth being a major Royal Navy base, Aurora found they were not receiving referrals from the naval community.

In 2018 they secured funding to raise awareness of DVA and stalking in the British Army, Royal Navy and RAF.

Aurora now employs advocates with a background in the Armed Forces to support any serving member of the British Army nationally and overseas affected by domestic violence, including spouses and families.

Award judges noted the charity’s exemplary partnership-working across local public services, including the police, probation services and

Aurora offers a ten-week therapeutic group programme ‘Athena’ to support survivors to recover from the psychological effects of abuse.

The charity also runs bespoke versions of this for women in prison, sexual violence survivors and for South Asian women, the largest ethnic minority community in Hampshire.

Dr Shonagh Dillon, CEO of Aurora New Dawn, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have received a GSK Impact award.

‘We are aware of the amazing work the charitable sector does across many different areas, so to be chosen as one of the ten winners is a rea honour.

‘The funding provided to us through this award enables us to sustain and expand our services to victims and survivors of domestic abuse, sexual violence, and stalking.