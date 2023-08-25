Portsmouth City Council social care team leader Nirvana ‘blown away’ to be shortlisted for prestigious award

Nirvana, front row second leff, with her team alongside Cllr Suzy Horton, Keely Mitchell and Sam Busby

Nirvana Curley, a team leader in the adolescent service at Portsmouth City Council, has been selected as a finalist in the team leader category at the Social Worker of the Year Awards.

Nirvana joined the council in 2015 working within the child protection team before taking on the role of team leader in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her application, her colleague highlighted Nirvana's passion, commitment, and keenness to develop her area to ensure children, young people and families are always supported.

From left - Sam Bushby, deputy director, children's social care, Nirvana Curley, team leader and Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education

Councillor Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at PCC, said: "I would like to congratulate Nirvana for being selected as a finalist.

"She has championed her team to become a multi-disciplinary service, using her years of experience to oversee change and transformation.

"The Social Worker of the Year Awards gives us an opportunity to shine a light on their expertise and showcase best practice. Nirvana and her colleagues are incredible examples of social workers who go above and beyond every day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finalists were selected for showing clear leadership skills and evidence of how they have either nurtured an effective working environment, achieved cultural change, or improved service quality and outcomes.

Nirvana revealed she was “blown away when my colleague told me I had become a finalist in the awards.

"I am so pleased the team have been recognised for the excellent work they do, and feel overwhelmed by the nomination.

"When you become a social worker, you are often faced with challenging situations that require patience and care. But you are never alone, as it is always a team effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to thank everyone involved in putting me forward for this award."

The Social Worker of the Year Awards are open to qualified practitioners throughout England with a range of individual and team categories for those working in both children’s and adult social care.

Keely Mitchell, head of adolescents and young adults at PCC and Nirvana's line manager, added: "Nirvana has developed her team so that each and every one of them share the same passion for their work, showing kindness and empathy when working with families.

"I am exceptionally proud of all she and her team have achieved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Bushby, deputy director for childrens services at PCC, said: "This is fabulous recognition of the work that Nirvana consistently does, and shows how valued she is by her team.

"Her passion and creativity is inspiring to those around her, and she has made such a difference to many children and young people in Portsmouth."

The winner will be announced in November at an awards ceremony in London.