The local authority took the Vulnerable Customer Support Organisation of the Year award. It has helped more than 3,000 ‘vulnerable customers’ in the past year, including those on low income, were ‘fuel poor’ or who had health issues.

There were 11 categories up for grabs at the event at Sofitel Gatwick Airport Hotel on July 14, attended by individuals and companies throughout the South East area that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “Companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry are carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today. We all know we have to be more energy efficient as a nation, but it is our nominees and winners who are at the sharp end, creating often ingenious opportunities to help people save energy, drive down bills and help the environment”

Portsmouth Council receive their award

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “Our regional events celebrate the effort and endeavour of everyone in the sector and those, often unsung, heroes driving forward energy efficiency in homes and businesses. It is important to highlight the work currently taking place in our industry and I am sure many South East businesses and individuals will also feature at our national awards in September.”

In picking a winner judges looked at the impact their work has had within the local community; what their customers and local community have to say about the nominee, and the nominee’s level of expertise.